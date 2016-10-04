The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police arrested R. Govindan (45), a financier and realtor from new Damu Nagar in the city, on the charge of cheating an engineer and not giving him Rs. 87 lakh. A search was on for three persons of his family.

The police said that the victim, J. Vethasingh (51) of VCK Layout on Trichy Road, bought 2.75 cents from Gonvindan’s father Ramasamy (73) of Saibaba Colony, and built a house there.

In 2011, Ramasamy and his family reportedly asked Vethasingh to help them repay the loans they had obtained by pledging the 21 cents of land close to Vethasingh’s house.

In exchange, they had assured him to give a sizeable portion of the land or 40 per cent of the price fetched on selling the land, after the loan was fully repaid. The police said that the victim gave Rs. 62.52 lakh in the form of cheques to Govindan from November 2011 to August 2014. But the family did not keep up the promise.

Govindan’s family then gave a cheque for Rs. 87 lakh (with interest for the money he gave) to Vethasingh, but the cheque bounced. He approached the Judicial Magistrate-III in Coimbatore and on their direction, a case was registered against Govindan and three of his relatives by the CCB.

Govindan was arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody on Monday.