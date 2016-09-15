After suspending their service from Coimbatore to Bengaluru for two days, a good sizeable number of operators have resumed their operation on Wednesday.

While their services to Bengaluru completely came to a stand still on Monday, a handful of them started operating on Tuesday. Around 40 buses were operated on Wednesday.

President of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (Coimbatore) R. Baskar said that they have decided to operate as that city is getting back to normalcy. Mr. Baskar said that on Tuesday omni buses resumed operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, Mumbai and (a few buses) to Coimbatore too. “We are taking the risk of operating to Bengaluru as the police there have assured protection for buses after more than 40 omni buses from Tamil Nadu were set ablaze during the riots there on Monday,” he said and added that suspension of service to that city has forced the operators incur heavy loss to the tune of several crore rupees.

The loss is in terms of ticket revenue and inability to send the goods that have started getting piled up here. He said that each bus is paying paid Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 24,000 as weekly tax and not operating buses has burdened them.

According to him, 40 buses are operated from Coimbatore to Bengaluru every day. Around 30 buses are from different parts of Kerala to that city through Coimbatore.