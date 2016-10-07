The Agro Climatic Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has predicted a ‘normal’ North East monsoon for Coimbatore and other parts of the State as well.

According to a release, the district is likely to get 343 mm, which will be marginally more than the 328 mm long term North East average. The North East monsoon is spread over October-November and December, starting around October 20.

The number of rainy days during the 70-day monsoon period is likely to be 17. Earlier it used to be 24 and until recently 21.

Chennai is likely to get 731 mm, which will be a seven per cent deviation from the average 788 mm.