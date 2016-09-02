In several parts of the region, electricity consumers who have applied for a new service connection (three phase) in the last few days are yet to get the meters.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, there are reports that some consumers are facing water problem as they have not been able to use the bore well because of the non-availability of power because of the meter shortage.

There are also consumers who say that they are waiting for the meter for more than a month now. Such complaints have come from across the region.

Chief Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation here A. Haldorai said there was a problem of non-availability of meters for three phase connections for the last two weeks or so across the State and it had been resolved. The meters were expected in another 10 days.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon said consumers who had not got the meters for more than 30 days should be paid compensation of Rs. 100 a day.

There was a similar problem earlier too and was sorted out.

Efforts should be taken so that consumers did not have to wait for service connection because of problems in availability of meters.