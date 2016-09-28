The Bharatiya Janata Party in Coimbatore has announced that it will not hold any protest or bandh on Wednesday as a fallout of the murder of Hindu Munnani leader Sasi Kumar on September 22.

In a release, city police stating the above added that any person spreading rumours regarding the protest or causing disturbance to public peace will be taken to task.

The press release also said that the police had taken enough precautionary measures to maintain law and order and asked members of the public to not pay heed to rumours.