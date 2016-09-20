The police have secured nine persons in connection with the murder of Abdul Hakkim (27) near Velan Theatre late on Sunday night. Police sources said that the murder was over a gang rivalry between two groups from More Market and Kamarajapuram areas in Ganapathy.

The police said that the victim was a painter and was residing at More Market a few months ago and shifted to Krishnaraj Colony Siddha Thottam at Ganapathy.

It is learnt that a week ago Hakkim and his friends reportedly attacked Raja from the other group. On Sunday night Raja’s relatives and friends hacked Hakkim to death. A senior police officer said that Hakkim and his friends Kishore and Karthi were returning home on Sunday night when the gang chased them on two-wheelers and attacked the trio.

Hakkim suffered six injuries on his head, chest and hand died on the spot. Kishore suffered a cut on his hand and managed to flee for his life. Saravanampatti Police registered a case against the accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC. The persons who were secured have been identified as Aravindsamy, Balan, Hari, Prathap, Kumar, Dheenadhayalan, Sathish Kumar, Siva Kumar and Anand Kumar.