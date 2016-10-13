Routine work:Conservancy workers engaged in a special night cleaning drive at Flower Market in the city on Tuesday to clear the additional waste generated during the Navaratri festive season. -Photo:S. Siva Saravanan.

Over 1,100 tonnes of garbage cleared before dawn

To clear the extra waste that was generated during the Navaratri festive season, the civic body has begun conservancy work at night.

According to sources, following orders from Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, the health wing deployed workers on Tuesday night at various pockets in west and central zones of the city to clear the garbage.

They said the sanitary officers deployed the workers in Flower Market, Sukhrawarpet, Gandhipuram and other areas that saw increased commercial activity in the past few days.

The civic body had drawn nearly 70 workers from other zones whom it had pulled off from regular work to work at night in these areas.

The work that started around 10 p.m., went on till about 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Sanitary officers in the respective zones used the machinery at their disposal for loading and transporting the waste to the Vellalore yard.

In Flower Market, the officers had to use earth movers to remove the waste in bulk, the sources said.

The conservancy work had resulted in the Corporation collect around 400 tonnes, said the sources, adding that the total waste collected on Tuesday was over 1,100 tonnes.

Most of it was organic waste and would be used in producing compost.

The Corporation had already sent waste with almost degradable content to the compost plant, also in Vellalore.

On October 10, the Corporation had recorded collection of around 800 tonnes, on 11th it was over 1,100 tonnes and on 12th it was around the same quantity.

The sources said that the Corporation would continue the night cleaning operation for a couple of days and the target areas would be vegetable markets, bus stands and other commercial areas in the city.