D. Prabhu with the craft works created using waste aluminium paper, powdery rust and varnish at the craft exhibition held by NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion in Tirupur. —PHOTO: R. VIMAL KUMAR

Displaying traces of exemplary artistry, a group of students from NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion are showing how the concept of ‘upcycling’ that converts waste or useless materials into value-added products can be amalgamated with craft to save environment degrading.

As many as 120 students, pursuing undergraduate studies in costume design and fashion at the NIFT-TEA Institute, have lined up around 1,100 craft works created by them through creative reuse of wastes or discarded clothes, papers, bottles and even powdery iron rust in the two-day exhibition-cum-sale hosted by the Institute.

One of the portraits crafted by D. Prabhu, a sophomore at the Institute, using waste aluminium foil, powdery iron rust and varnish fetched a premium sale price of Rs. 9,000 on the opening day on Tuesday.

Some of the other attractions include decorative wall hangings made of bangles, discarded bottles converted into flower pots, fruit trays produced of waste paper and trays and plates made by crushing old newspapers.

Though majority of the items were craft works, a few students had come up with apparels and textile products too converting pieces of clothes into kids wear and cushions.

“We are thinking of ways to sell any unsold items from the fair through commercial shops situated in the city,” said G. Vasumathi, head of the Costume Design and Fashion Department at NIFT-TEA Institute.