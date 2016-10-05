Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued quizzing youths from GM Nagar in South Ukkadam and nearby areas for the third day on Tuesday, for their suspected links with members of IS modules in India.

While personnel from the investigation agency conducted inquiries with five youths, including a couple of college students, on Sunday night and Monday, three more persons were quizzed on Tuesday. It is learnt that the persons quizzed so far were in touch with the ISIS sympathiser Abu Bahseer (29) of GM Nagar who was arrested at Kannur on October 1, through the social media. The inquiry was to get information on the contents of the conversation they had with him and if they were influenced to join the IS. Police sources said that so far there were no arrests in Coimbatore – as all eight youths were sent home after the inquiry.