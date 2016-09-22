With the State Government announcing that the next Coimbatore Mayor would be a woman, there seems to be all round excitement in political circles. In the past 20 years, the city had seen five mayors - all men.

The first Mayor was V. Gopalakrishnan of the Tamil Manila Congress. Next was T. Malaravan of the AIADMK. R. Venkatachalam of the Congress followed him and in the current term, the AIADMK first fielded S.M. Velusamy and after his resignation in 2014, fielded P. Rajkumar, the incumbent.

The news that the next Mayor will be a woman is to be welcomed, says Meena Loganathan, a former councillor from the DMK. Notwithstanding the fact that the AIADMK has brought in the move, it needs to be welcomed because the city needs a mayor who will perform.

Of late, the city has seen very little developments, which needs to be corrected. A woman Mayor will bring a new perspective to the job, provided she is independent, well educated and has her ears to the ground. Her focus areas will definitely be education and hygiene that have been neglected in the past.

Shobana Selvan, another former councillor from the Congress, has also welcomed the move. Political parties must be careful in choosing the right candidate and not project somebody who will remain a puppet.

But given how most women councillors have functioned in the past, scepticism prevails. Sources from political parties say that unless the parties project a strong woman, it will be a repetition of how women have functioned as councillors - their husbands acting as de jure councillors.

This scepticism appears all the more real because the next mayor will be indirectly elected - by councillors and not directly by voters. That being the case, the next Mayor will have to be at the mercy of councillors for support.

Panchayat union reservation

Meanwhile, the State Government has reserved the leadership of the following panchayat unions to the following categories: Pollachi North and Kinathukadavu - SC woman, Pollachi South - SC general, Karamadai, P.N. Palayam, Anaimalai and S.S. Kulam - general woman and Sulur, Madukkarai, Thondamuthur, Annur and Sulthanpet - general.