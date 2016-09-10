A newborn boy baby was rescued from a well at Daliyur near Thondamuthur on Thursday.

According to the Thondamuthur police, a few workers working in a farm heard the baby’s cry and informed them. The police rescued the baby and took it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Umbilical cord

When they found the baby, the umbilical cord was intact and the appearance suggested that it was only a few hours old. Doctors at the hospital have kept the baby in incubator and were monitoring its health.

Worker falls to death

Mani (42) of Dharmapuri, who was working at a brick kiln in Chinna Thadagam, died after he accidentally fell into a well in the area on Thursday. The police said that he fell into the well while trying to run away from an elephant. The Thudiyalur police have registered a case in this connection.

Man cheated

Neelikonampalayam resident Balaji was cheated of Rs. 18,000 by a person who promised him cement bags at a discount. The Singanallur police who are investigating the crime said that a person approached Balaji at the place where he was constructing a house saying that he could supply a cement bag for Rs. 300.

Trusting his words, Mr. Balaji gave him Rs. 18,000 for 60 bags. On receiving the money, the person made a call asking for 60 bags to be delivered at the construction site. The bags soon arrived at the construction site but the workers demanded Rs. 24,000. It was then that Mr. Balaji realised that he had been cheated. He immediately called up the person but the mobile phone was switched off. Soon thereafter, he lodged a complaint, the police added.