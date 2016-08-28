The Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani on Saturday opened a modern canteen with dining hall, an Automated Teller Machine, and a toilet at the City Police Commissioner’s office.The Minister said that the Chief Minister had announced Rs. 3.4 crore for the construction of additional buildings at the police commissioner’s office premises. He said that funds will be allotted under the MLA’s local area development scheme to tap solar power at the office to reduce the bi-monthly electricity bills now running close to Rs. 2 lakh. Mr. Amalraj said that the new facilities would be useful for hundreds of police personnel, and the general public coming to the city police office everyday.The building housing the canteen, kitchen and the ATM facility provided by the State Bank of India were built at Rs. 28.55 lakh from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme of P. Nagarajan, MP.

Though it was known for its quality and nominal price, the canteen was functioning from a tiled roof structure. The canteen will now provide bakery products too.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan; Mayor P. Rajkumar; Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan; Superintendent of Police for Coimbatore district, R.V. Ramya Bharati; and P. Nagarajan, MP; among others were present at the event.