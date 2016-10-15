Sasikumar was hacked to death by unidentified assailants on September 22 near Thudialur.

The Crime Branch CID investigating the murder of District Hindu Munnani Co-ordinator C. Sasikumar has released a sketch (portrait) of a ‘person of interest’ developed based on information from an eyewitness.

Sasikumar was hacked to death by unidentified assailants on September 22 near Thudialur.

The CB CID is seeking to establish the identity of the person so that it could gather specific information about the case.

The person in the portrait could approach the office of the Special Investigation Division, Crime Branch CID at PRS Campus, Dr. Balasundaram Road, Coimbatore.

Information solicited

Members of the public may also pass on information about the person to the CB CID. Any information may also be communicated to G. Stalin, Additional Superintendent of Police, CB CID-SID, Chennai through mobile number 94981-04441 and e-mail id sidcbcidcbe@gmail.com