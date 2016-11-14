One of the long-pending demands of the micro and cottage industries in Coimbatore is an industrial estate only for these units.

Though the tiny units face several problems because they are mostly located in residential areas, the units do not have the financial resources to develop an industrial estate. They need the support of the Government, say industry sources.

“We have been asking for industrial estates only for micro and cottage industries, to be developed in different parts of the district, for almost nine years now. But, it does not seem to be considered by the Central or State Governments,” says J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises. Coimbatore has 25,000 to 30,000 micro units. These need just two-and-a-half to three cents of land in an industrial estate. Multi-storeyed industrial estate as in Chennai and smaller industrial estates in multiple locations in the outskirts of the city will help many units move out of residential areas.

According to S. Ravikumar, president of Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs’ Association, private industrial estates or those developed by the Government can earmark area for micro units and allocate smaller plots. This will help the micro sector invest and be part of industrial estates, he says.