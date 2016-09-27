Mother takes back baby

A few weeks ago a 24-year-old woman from Kamatchipuram near Dharapuram in Tirupur district abandoned her new born girl at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as she considered that the chance of survival of the infant weighing a mere 600 gm was remote. It is learnt that the premature baby was born at the Dharapuram government hospital on July 27. Since the condition of the mother and child was critical they were referred to the CMCH the same day. Intensive care at the CMCH helped the baby gain weight to 1.4 kg. Hospital authorities here informed the baby’s parents, who took the infant back with them on Monday.