Sometime in 2012-13, the Coimbatore Corporation announced that it would take up scheme road development across the city - one each a zone. In the same year the Corporation also announced that it would build multi-level car parking lots. The next year, the Corporation announced in budget that it would provide tablet computing devices for urban health nurses and build a physiotherapy centre.

These are among the several announcements from the Corporation in the past five years.

But, it had managed to implement very few of those. They did promise quite a lot but executed very little and were demitting office without contentment, said an AIADMK councillor on condition of anonymity.

One of the important reasons why the AIADMK-led council could not deliver what it promised is said to be the change in Mayor after the 2014 Assembly election.

The had an impact on the continuity of work and progress in announcements, according to sources.

However, there were a few consolations like the Corporation bagging the best civic body award from the State Government and following it up with another award from the Central Government for its solid waste management initiative.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said that the list of misses was longer than that of achievements - the Corporation had not completed underground drainage scheme, the Pilloor III drinking water scheme, and 24x7 drinking water supply scheme and failed to control unauthorised development of layouts or check encroachments.

If the outgoing council were to be evaluated only for projects implemented in added areas, there too it had been found wanting.