The Corporation Council on Wednesday resolved to take up in the first phase D.B. Road and T.V. Samy Road for the model roads project.
A resolution the civic body passed at the urgent council meeting said that the Corporation would take up the D.B. Road project at Rs. 3.20 crore and T.V. Samy Road at Rs. 2.27 crore.
