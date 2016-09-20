Singanallur MLA N. Karthik on Monday petitioned the District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, at the weekly grievances redressal meeting.

Leading a team of more than 50 residents of Bharathi Nagar, near SIHS Colony, Ondipudur, he said that the State Government must first talk to the residents before taking possession of their land for the Coimbatore airport expansion.

Without talking to the residents, the Government had attempted to survey their land.

The residents were opposed to this and sent back the team of surveyers a few days ago. The residents demand was that the Government talk to them first to discuss the quantum of compensation or alternative land and then begin the survey.

Mr. Karthik said that there were around 100 families from the low income group that lived on three cent each for the past 50-60 years in the area. They were not opposed to the airport expansion project per se, but only wanted a fair deal.