Crime notes

Babu (19), a migrant labourer from Bihar, died on Thursday to dog bite he had suffered on August 11. The Peelamedu Police said that the construction worker who specialises in fixing tiles suffered dog bite while working in a house in Ramanathapuram. While trying to escape from the dog, he fell on the ground and suffered more injuries. Soon thereafter, he went to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment and after medication was recuperating at home. He died on Thursday afternoon.

Woman commits suicide

Priyanka (28), who had attempted suicide at her parents’ house in R.S. Puram on August 19, died in a hospital on Thursday. The police said that the woman, who was living with her husband in Odisha, went home a few days ago. Since her arrival she appeared depressed and on August 19 she took sleeping pills and went into a coma. She was admitted to a hospital, where she died. The R.S. Puram Police registered a case in this connection. Those with suicidal tendencies seeking help may reach Sneha helpline (24x7) 044-24640050.



Women held

Ramanathapuram Police have arrested Vijayarani (42) and Chandrakumari (29) on charges of indulging in flesh trade. The police said that they arrested the two from near a hotel in Ramanathapuram and also rescued a girl in their custody.





Autoricksha drivers protest

Autorickshaw drivers on Friday staged a protest in front of the Regional Transport Office on Balasundaram Road demanding that the officials give up asking Standard VIII certificate when those drivers who had obtained badge went there for renewal. Led by leader Sukumaran of CITU trade union, they also submitted a memorandum to the officials.