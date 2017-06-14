Mettupalayam road to be widened

more-in

The National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways Department plans to take up improvement of three critical locations where accidents are high on Mettupalayam Road.

An official of the department told The Hindu that works will be taken up at Mathampalayam junction, at Thudiyalur and for 1.5 km from Narasimhanaikenpalayam at a total cost of nearly ₹ 20 crore.

The Mettupalayam Road is already a four-lane road till Narasimhanaikenpalayam. And there are plans for the Neelmabur bypass.

From Narasimhanaikenpalayam to Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya the existing two-lane road will be made a four-lane one as the number of accidents on this stretch is high.

There is no proposal for service road for the 1.5 km.

The tamarind trees on either side of this road will have to be cut. These trees cannot be replanted.

But there are provisions in the estimate to plant saplings on the land available, the official said. Since these are widening and improvement works taken up without acquisition of land, it will be completed soon.

The Coimbatore District Roads Protection Association has said that it is estimated that about 250 trees will be cut on this stretch so that it is widened for 36 metres.

Details of the project should be displayed at the location where the widening will be done.

There should be provision on either side of the road for storm water drain, footpath and bus stands.

There should be transparency in bids invited for bringing down the trees and the amount should be deposited with the treasury, said the association secretary, M. Devendran.