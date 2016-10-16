Coimbatore Mayor P. Rajkumar appears to have ‘lost’ office even before the Tamil Nadu Government could conduct local body elections. On Friday, he found the usual access to his office sealed.

Mr. Rajkumar managed to reach his room through his Personal Assistant’s cabin. But, the chair and table were gone, and so was the false ceiling. The Corporation had removed all these for refurbishment.

Witnesses to the incident said the Mayor was furious that the Corporation administration had failed to inform him of the developments and had attempted to refurbish the room even when he continued to hold office.

With the State Election Commission lifting the Model Code of Conduct for local body polls, the elected local body representatives continue to hold office until their term ends on October 24. The sources said that the Corporation appeared to have carried out the work when the Model Code of Conduct was in place and that too without the approval of the Council or the other committees - Finance or Works.

Officials said the Corporation had started the work sometime in the last week of September to keep it ready in time for the next Mayor. There were complaints that the room was rat infested, just as the Corporation Council hall was. There too, the Corporation had started the renovation work to welcome the next batch of elected representatives.

The sources also added that the Corporation had allotted an alternative room for the Mayor at the JNNURM building.