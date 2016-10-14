The Coimbatore Local Planning Authority (LPA), which is expected to finalise the revised Master Plan for Coimbatore in a couple of months, proposes to make the plan available online.

An official of the LPA told The Hindu on Thursday that when the plan is finalised it will also be digitalised and made available online. The public will be able to get details such as land use classification if they type in the survey number. Though the LPA uses software now for building plans approvals, the digitalised plan will be an upgraded version. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has the Chennai plan online.

“The revised plan will be a long-term one and will have the proposed land use pattern till 2035. It will cover 245 villages apart from the areas that fall under Coimbatore Corporation,” the official said. The District Collector had a meeting with officials from other Government departments and all of them are expected to give their plans for the Coimbatore LPA area. This includes road works, electricity line plans, Housing Board’s projects, plans of the Public Works Department, and Slum Clearance Board and all the ongoing and proposed projects will be included in the Master Plan. “We have completed the field-level verification for the existing land use. For the proposed ones, we have outsourced the verification work. After completing these and finalising the plan, we will digitalise it,” the official said.

Industry representatives are expected to have discussions with the LPA officials regarding the Master Plan next week.

According to Rajesh B. Lund, president of CREDAI - Coimbatore, having the Master Plan online should help get building plan approvals faster. Officials in Coimbatore and Chennai will be able to check the details of land use, etc, online. The Government should introduce single window clearance and queries, if any, should be sent on email so that the entire process of approval is simplified.