The District Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Wednesday convicted a 30-year-old mason from Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district and awarded him death sentence and also three counts of life imprisonment for the murder of a 24-year-old professor at her house at Karamadai in Coimbatore district two years ago.

On November 3, 2014, the assistant professor was at home with her mother, when K. Mahesh sneaked into the house, hit her mother on the head with a log, assaulted the woman in a similar manner, raped her and took away 3.2 sovereigns gold jewellery.

Mahesh was nabbed on January 23, 2015 in connection with another case. In due course, he was detained under the Goondas Act for his involvement in 12 other cases. Karamadai police framed charges against him under Sections 449, 376(i), 302, 307, and 392, read with 397, of the IPC.

Mahila Court Judge G. Raja awarded him death by hanging (to be confirmed by the Chennai High Court) for murder, three life terms, one each for rape, trespassing and attempt to murder and 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment for attempt to murder.

He was convicted for sexual assault of a woman and killing her at Karamadai in Coimbatore in 2014