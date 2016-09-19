Nearly 600 people took part in the ‘Maattram Marathon 2016’ organised by Maattram Trust, here, on Sunday.

The event was aimed at raising funds for supporting sportspersons from deserving backgrounds, who could not continue sporting activities due to lack of financial support.

The organisers said that they have identified 20 school and college going boys and girls who were shining in different sports and games but were forced to discontinue due to their inability to buy sports gear. Most of them were from rural pockets around the city. These talented aspirants were identified through their coaches. They will be given gift coupons against which they can buy the required gear for a year.

The marathon was conducted in three different age categories – 10 km for men and women aged 18 to 45 years, 5 km for boys and girls aged 13 to 17 years, and a dream run for 5 km for persons across age groups. The run was flagged off at Nehru Stadium and concluded near the rear gate of Government Arts College at Race Course. An entry fee of Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 was collected from school and college students respectively, while it was Rs. 500 for the open category.