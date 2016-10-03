M. Velusamy (58), a carpenter from Kaliapuram in Narasipuram, died after he was attacked by a wild elephant on Vaideki Falls road at Narasipuram during the late hours of Saturday. Alandurai Police said that the victim had gone to a temple there with his relatives when the elephant attacked him.

He was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Traffic diversion

to continue

Due to the ongoing replacement of steel girders with concrete ones on the Railway bridge at Madukkarai, the diversion of road traffic through Madukkarai Market will continue till 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4.

Due to the above said works, train service from Coimbatore to Palakkad is likely to be delayed by 10 to 30 minutes on Monday and Tuesday (October 3 and 4).