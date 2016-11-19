A drunken brawl between neighbours resulted in one stabbing the other to death in Tirupur on Thursday. The police said that Moscow Nagar residents Raja Mohammad (38) and his neighbour Chandra Suriyan (28) went out for a drink to a nearby bar on Thursday, after Mohammad returned from his native Kulithalai after Deepavali holidays. After they settled the bill at the bar differences broke out between the two, leading to exchange of blows. Those present at the bar brokered peace and sent them home. Suriyan, who still nursed a grudge, picked up a knife and stabbed Mohammad to death. Neighbours in Moscow Nagar alerted the Tirupur North Police, who rushed to the spot and arrested Suriyan.