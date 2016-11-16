A 50-year-old man was murdered by his close relative at his house in Raheem Nagar in Edayarpalayam on Monday night.

The police identified the deceased as P. Vijayakumar, 50, a merchant supplying soaps and eatables to stores in the area. His brother-in-law, V. Vivekanandan, 29, from MGR Nagar, Chennai, who was working as a driver, had come to Coimbatore to look for a job.

On Monday night, Vivekanandan came home drunk. They entered into a heated argument. Vivekanandan stabbed Vijayakumar in the neck using a knife and escaped. The police have arrested him.