Sulur Police have arrested migrant worker Bishnu of Assam on charges of murdering his fellow worker from Bihar R. Bijoy Nath (30) on September 17.

Drunken brawl

The police said that in a drunken brawl, Bishnu threw a stone on Bijoy’s face and fled the place with Bijoy’s wage Rs. 12,000 to Assam. Bishnu had earlier sought money from Bijoy for his child’s treatment and the latter had promised to give. To take the money, Bishnu met Bijoy and the two had liquor together near a farm in Thennampalayam. There a brawl broke out and that led to the murder, said the police, adding that a special police team nabbed Bishnu in Assam.