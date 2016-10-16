Members of the public and police nabbed 35-year-old Muruganandam on charges of duping a 55-year old woman by posing to help her withdraw money from an ATM at Sulur.

It is learnt that Subbathal (55) waited near an ATM located closer to the police station on Saturday and waited for some one to turn up there for helping her withdraw money. It is learnt that Muruganandam, also hailing from a village near Sulur who came there offered to help Subbathal.

After getting the ATM card and PIN number from the woman, the accused who walked into the ATM is said to have withdrawn Rs. 10,000 and pocketed it and on coming out of the ATM, he is said to have told the woman that there was no money in her account for withdrawal.

Subbathal, who contested the same is also said to have confronted him saying that he saw him pocketing the money through the glass panes.

On realising that he was caught red-handed, Muruganandam tried to flee the scene.

On hearing the cries by Subbathal, public and police personnel chased and nabbed him and found the money in his pocket. Investigations are on.