The III-Additional Sub Judge here sentenced M. Murugan alias Siluvai Murugan (35) of Maduraiveeran Kovil Street, South Ukkadam, to undergo 10 years imprisonment for throwing acid on a woman on March 22, 2014. The victim, S. Susheela (27) of Sugunapuram, was a widow and had a seven-year-old son.

Both the accused and the victim were collecting particles of gold from sand and were lovers. It is learnt that they intended to get married and but had some issues as he was said to have suspected her character. On the said day, he talked to her about getting married when she did not respond properly.

Agitated over her behaviour, he threw acid used for separating gold and sand on her. The attack left her face disfigured and also inflicted burns on the other parts of her body. The Ukkadam police booked Murugan.

After the trial, the judge sentenced him 10 years imprisonment for the acid attack and also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on him, which is to be handed over to the victim. The judge also said that the victim could claim more compensation from the victim compensation scheme, if she found the compensation to be less. The judge, N. Prabakar, also awarded him one year imprisonment for intimidation and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on him.

Bail plea dismissed

The bail plea of former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University R. Radhakrishnan was dismissed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (who is in-charge of Vigilance Court) K.R. Madurasekaran on Thursday. He was arrested and lodged in jail under judicial custody on August 24 for failing to appear before the court in connection with a case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against him.

Commissioner petitioned

Students and parents from various districts petitioned the City Police Commissioner on Thursday alleging that they were cheated by a private consultancy.

Parents claimed that on a complaint they lodged against the consultancy on July 17, persons running the consultancy, Anitha, her husband Kamaraj, her brother John Britto, office staff Jennifer and Anthony were booked. They sought to change the investigating officer as action was not taken against the accused.

The police said inquiries are under way.