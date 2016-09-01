Third Additional Sub Judge Baskar on Wednesday sentenced T. Durairaj (34) of Kumarapuram on Annur Road in Mettuppalayam on charges of having assaulting three persons of a family.

According to prosecution, the victim S. Gopal (53), a neighbour of Durairaj, found Durairaj using the toilet that was meant for Gopal’s family. It was learnt that a wordy duel culminated into a scuffle. The incident occurred on May 21, 2013. In a fit of rage, Durairaj was said to have assaulted Gopal. When their family members tried to prevent, the accused attacked Gopal’s wife Ranjitham and their daughter Anju as well. He also imposed a fine of penalty of Rs. 1,500.