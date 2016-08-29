S. Suresh Babu (33) of Gokulam Colony in P.N. Pudur reportedly died after accidentally falling into an open drain close to his house, on Sunday.

While it was initially said that he was pushed down during an argument, police sources later claimed that he slipped and fell. The R.S. Puram police registered the case under 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedures and was investigating.

Police sources said that the deceased was a painter who was living in one of the four rented houses (row houses), with his wife and two children.

He used to pick a quarrel with his mother and brother who lived in one of those houses.

Preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that Suresh picked a quarrel with his mother and brother on Saturday night.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the house owner, who is a third year college student, was said to have been inquiring Suresh over the issue when the latter slipped and fell into the drain.

He suffered a head injury and died. His body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday.