A 42-year-old man sustained injuries in a knife attack by a man near the dental ward at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday night.

Suresh of Uppumandi near Kembatty Colony suffered deep bruises on his left fore arm when he tried to fend off the attack from N. Kathirvel. Following the attack, Race Course Police registered a case and are on the lookout for Kathirvel.

According to police sources, a few hours prior to the incident, Suresh had attacked Kathirvel’s father Nagaraj on Chetty Street in Selvapuram Police limits. Suresh assaulted Nagaraj with a razor on his ears.

Passersby informed the Selvapuram Police, who rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control and took them to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

It was to avenge the assault on his father that Kathirvel followed them to the hospital, the sources said.