The Alandurai police on Saturday arrested M. Siva (32) of Podanur on the charge of cheating a tribal woman, promising to get her house site patta.

According to the police, V. Maheswari (38), daughter of Vellingiri, preferred a complaint alleging that Mr. Siva asked her Rs. 5,000 to get a house site patta and then finally after bargain took Rs. 4,000.

He neither gave the patta nor returned the money. When questioned, Siva reportedly abused her using her caste name and intimidated her.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Siva under Sections 294 b (using obscene language, gesture), 323 (causing hurt) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code besides provisions of Prevention of Atrocities on SC and ST Act.

He was arrested and remanded in custody.

The police said that Siva claimed he was a former journalist and a social activist.