LogixHealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LogixHealth Inc, USA, is investing 15 million dollars to set up a facility in Coimbatore. Peter Coakley, senior vice-president of LogixHealth Inc, and Murali Mohan, associate vice-president of LogixHealth India, told presspersons here on Wednesday that the facility here is expected to be operational in December and has the capacity to employ over 1000 people.

The medical coding and billing company is into revenue management solutions for physicians, hospitals, and emergency departments mainly in the U.S.

It has opened a temporary office in Coimbatore and has already hired about 100 candidates. With several colleges in and around Coimbatore, the advantage in the city is availability of manpower, they said. LogixHealth will set up a 50,000 sq.ft facility at Indialand Tech Park at Saravanampatti. LogixHealth has two offices in Bengaluru that employ close to 800 people.