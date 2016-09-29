A seven-year-old male leopard was found dead in the Nadugula Reserve Forest at Kotagiri, in The Nilgiris, on Wednesday. Kotagiri Forest Range Officer B. Srinivasan said that Dharman, who has a tea estate only a few meters away from the place where the animal was found dead, informed the department.

The ranger said that the animal did not suffer any external injury and suspected that it could have died of some illness.

Samples collected

A veterinarian collected vital samples of the leopard and sent it to the laboratories in Coimbatore and Chennai for analysis to ascertain the cause of death. The remains were burnt.