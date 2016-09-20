The owners of the 60.95 acres of land near SIHS Colony that was leased to the Coimbatore International Airport more than 75 years ago, stopped the Airport Authority of India (AAI) personnel from carrying out ground clearing and levelling works for construction of a compound wall there on Monday. They said that the works were against the decision taken at a meeting chaired by the District Collector last week.

One of the land owners, Sivasubramaniam (a farmer), said that the land was leased to the British in 1939. After a long fought struggle, terms were reached for leasing the piece of land at Rs. 10 per acre a year - with effect from 1942. “The lease amount was revised every three years and the present lease amount ranged between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.5 lakh,” he said.

Protesters said that some of the landowners have not got the lease amount from 2011, for reasons unknown. They said that in a meeting with the Collector last week they had sought payment of the pending lease before any development works were carried out there. They expressed shock over the work commencing even before their demands - that was agreed upon - were fulfilled.

The protest went on for nearly two hours close to the compound wall of the airport, near SIHS Colony. The protesters cleared the place after the AAI and revenue officials pacified them and promised to find a solution in a meeting in the presence of the Collector.