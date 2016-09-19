Owners of 60.95 acres leased to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport plan to stage a demonstration close to the airport at SIHS Colony on Monday, against construction of compound wall around the said portion of land, without paying the amount due to them.

The land owners said that close to 400 persons own land that was first leased to the airport for the World War-II. It included 22.54 acres in Singanallur and 38.41 acres in Kalapatti revenue villages. One of the land owners P.R. Jagannathan said that the AAI has not paid lease amount to the tune of Rs. 4.3 crore for their land.

“AAI paid the lease till December 2012 for the land in Kalapatti and till December 2014 for the land at Singanallur. We have not been paid since then as they claimed that 3(1) notification for acquiring our land has already been served,” the landowner said.

According to him, the lease amount has to be paid till the land was acquired and a notification does not deny them the right to give the lease for their land. He said that in the past there have been instances of the lease amount not released following which protests were staged. Mr. Jagannathan said that they had represented the issue to the Commissioner of Land Administration. On his direction a meeting was organised here on Thursday. The land owners pressed for three demands including payment of lease amount till date and payment of compensation for the land acquisition before a compound wall was built around that portion.

Of the more than 600 acres to be acquired for the expansion work, the AAI has sought 130 acres for immediate expansion works.