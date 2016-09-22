Expressing concern over the delay in acquiring 633 acres for the first phase of the airport expansion works for more than 13 years, Coimbatore International Airport Director G. Prakash Reddy sought cooperation from land owners to expedite the works.

Mr. Reddy said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) is ready with nearly Rs. 700 crore for the expansion project. He was addressing reporters in connection with the issues pertaining to acquiring land and delay over the construction of a compound wall for the 60.95 acres of leased land.

He said that the construction of the compound wall for the leased land would commence before the end of this month. Speaking about the protest by the land owners citing delay in paying the dues, Mr. Reddy said that the talks by the district administration with landowners has been fruitful and the wall will be constructed in two months.

“Only after construction of a compound wall we will be able to utilise the space for construction,” he said.

On claims by land owners that payment of lease was due for one-and-a-half years to five years, the airport director said that lease amount will not be paid since 3(1) notification to acquire the land was issued.

The date of issuance of the notification varied from place to place between 2013 and 2014.

“We have handed over lease dues since 2009 to 2014 the tune of Rs. 5.97 crore to be paid to the land owners through the district administration. In May this year Rs. 2.78 crore was deposited for the period 2011 to issuance of the 3(1) notification,” he said.

This will be handed over to the owners .

On the demand by land owners for the lease to be paid to them for the period even after issuance of the 3(1) notification, he said that the land owners will be getting the compensation for their land as settlement with effect from the date of the issuance of the notification.

“According to the land acquisition rules the owners will get a 12 per cent interest for the principal from the date of issuance of the notification from the State Government till the settlement is made,” he said and added that the owners could move the court seeking better compensation if they were not happy with what they got.