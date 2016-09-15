Thudiyalur All Woman Police (AWPS) arrested a 27-year-old migrant worker from Odisha late on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Kumaran Nagar near Somanur on Sunday.

The police said the victim’s family caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

The accused, O. Rathikantha (27) from Patrak in Odisha, came to Somanur only on September 9, two days before he allegedly raped the girl. He worked in a textile mill on Sedapalayam Road in Somanur.

Inspector S. Amudha said that the victim was a student of class 3 in a private school and her parents were daily wage workers.

The girl was shifted to a private hospital and then later admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.