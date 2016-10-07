Nearly 350 children from Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Tirupur districts participated in the 4th western Tamil Nadu regional competition of ‘Kolor Champ 2016’ organised by Globalart (a unit of SIP Academy India).

Following are the winners of the different categories: Group A (5 to 6 years) – S. Roshan of Bhavani, Erode. Group B (7 to 9 years) – G.N. Amirtha Vidhakan, New Teachers Colony, Erode. Group C (10 to 12 years) – V. Varshasri, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore. Group D (13 years and above) – N. Preethika, Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore.