Movement of buses to Kerala was halted from the early hours of the Thursday till 6 p.m. in view of the one-day bandh there following the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party activist on Wednesday.

TNSTC officials said that nearly 120 buses that operate across the border through Tirupur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris were halted.

Every day 34 buses are operated from Coimbatore to different parts of Kerala, 14 from The Nilgiris and five from Tirupur.

These are in addition to State Express Transport Corporation buses operated at night.

A senior official said that around 75 buses are operated daily by Kerala State Transport Corporation to Tamil Nadu.

The official added that minimum buses were operated from 5.30 p.m. in such a way that they crossed the border at Walayar after 6 p.m., after the bandh had concluded.

Buses from Kerala resumed operations only at 6 p.m.

Trains overcrowded

Movement of trucks and cars also came down heavily at the Walayar check-post till the bandh came to an end. Absence of bus services resulted in trains getting overcrowded.