In the draft electoral rolls published on September 1, Coimbatore district accounted for a total electors’ population of 28,35,174 of which 14,09,840 being male voters, 14,25,119 female voters besides 215 from the third gender.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan released the draft rolls in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation P. Gandhimathi and Sub-Collector (Coimbatore South) M. Vijayalakshmi. Political party representatives were given two copies of the draft rolls.

Kavundampalayam continues to remain as a constituency with highest voter population with 2,05,622 male, 2,04,752 female and 50 transgender voters, thus accounting for a total of 4,10,424 voters. Valparai remains the smallest constituency in terms of voter population and it accounted for 95,943 male, 1,00,786 female, ten transgender voters, thus registering a total electors population of 1,96,739.

Voter population in other constituencies are as follows:

Mettupalayam has 1,37,465 male, 1,41,696 female and 25 transgender voters accounting for 2,79,186 voters. Sulur has 1,29,625 male, 1,42,306 female and three transgender voters accounting for 2,81,934 voters. Coimbatore North registered 1,53,611 male, 1,50,953 female,15 transgender voters and the total is 3,04,579. Thondamuthur has 1,48,662 male, 1,48,950 female and 49 transgender voters and the total is 2,97,661.

Coimbatore South has 1,22,778 male, 1,22,557 female, seven transgender voters and the total is 2,45,342 voters. Singanallur has 1,53,139 male, 1,51,924 female, 25 transgender voters and the total is 3,05,088 voters. Kinathukkadavu has 1,47,490 male, 1,49,752 female, 19 transgender voters and the total is 2,97,261. Pollachi has 1,05,505 male, 1,11,443 female and 12 transgender voters and the total is 2,16,960.

With January 1, 2017 as qualifying date, those attaining 18 years of age on the said date could apply for inclusion of names. Similarly, applications seeking corrections in details, address change and deletion of names can also be submitted. These applications will be accepted from Friday till the month end on all working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the polling centres, RDO and taluk offices. Special camps will be conducted on September 11 and 25 (Sundays) at the polling centres. Those wanting to do the same online could visit www.elections.tn.gov.in. Final rolls will be released on January 5, 2017.

In the neighbouring Nilgiris district for three constituencies Coonoor, Udhagamandalam and Gudalur, draft electoral rolls has 2,76,330 male, 2,92,674 female voters and five transgender voters.

The same was released by District Collector P. Shankar. For inclusion of names, corrections and deletion of names, in addition to the above mentioned avenues, voters in The Nilgiris could make use of the gram sabha meetings to be held on September 10 and 24.

Our Staff reporter from Tirupur adds:

The rolls released by Collector S. Jayandhi on Thursday has a total of 21,06,248 electorate (10,54,280 men, 10,51,759 women and 209 others) in the eight Assembly constituencies falling under Tirupur district.

This is an increase of 1,483 voters vis-à-vis the voters who got listed in the last electoral rolls published prior to the Assembly elections on April 29. During the period between the previous electoral rolls and the present one, the names of as many as 1,709 persons were added while the names of 226 were deleted.

The latest electoral rolls show that Palladam Assembly constituency has the maximum electorate of 3,32,318 (1,67,941 men, 1.64,348 women and 29 others) and Madathukulam constituency the least with 2,25,454 voters (1,11,591 men, 1,13,849 women and 14 others).

Electors in the other Assembly constituencies are: Dharapuram – 2,38,096 (1,17,600 men, 1,20,490 women and 6 others); Kangayam- 2,33,914 (1,15,068 men, 1,18,828 women and 18 others); Avinashi- 2,50,030 (1,23,624 men, 1,26,391 women and 15 others); Tirupur South- 2,47,603 (1,26,596 men, 1,20,980 women and 27 others), Tirupur North- 3,30,207 (1,70,407 men, 1,59, 720 women and 80 others) and Udumalpet- 2,48,626 (1,21,453 men, 1,27,153 women and 20 others).