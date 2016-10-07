Representatives of various Islamic organisations, Jamaats and political parties have termed the death of convict Y. Abdul Ousir (45) due to cardiac arrest as a murder due to negligence by the prison authorities and the administration. It was the primary allegation in a joint representation to top district administration, police and prison authorities here on Wednesday evening.

District collector T.N. Hariharan, city police commissioner A. Amalraj and deputy inspector general of police (prisons), Coimbatore range, R. Arivudainambi received the petition and discussed the grievances with the representatives at the office of the commissioner.

Coordinator of the organisations K. Raja Hussain said that their representations were aimed at putting an end to such deaths in the prison. They also sought a judicial probe into Abdul Ousir’s death. “We want stringent legal and departmental action against the prison authorities responsible for the death of the convict due to negligence,” he said.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team led by Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi founder and MLA Thameemun Ansari and party functionaries visited Coimbatore Central Prison and conducted an inquiry with the prison inmates and prison authorities.

“The prison inmates said that they were stressed and wanted help to be relieved from it. We have asked the prison authorities to provide the rightful benefits to the inmates in accordance with the prison norms,” he said.

He said that they will submit a detailed report on the same to the government.