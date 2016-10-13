Rotary Coimbatore Central partnered with select colleges in the city and organised week-long Joy of Giving celebrations and implemented Project Magizhchi .

The week began with an awareness programme where students took part in their respective colleges. Students of NGP Institutions mobilised books to help education of underprivileged students. Students of Bannari Amman institute of Technology built a classroom for tribal students. Sri Krishna Arts and Science college organised a blood donation drive.

A fund raiser event “Win for a cause” was organised at Kumaraguru College of Technology in which 23 teams of college students presented project proposals for NGOs.

Eedhal Summit, the valedictory function, was held at Kumaraguru College of Technology on October 7.