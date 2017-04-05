Journalist alleges assault

more-in

A journalist with a Tamil weekly has alleged he was assaulted by the Kerala police while attempting to visit Thekkuvattai in Palakkad district where Kerala is constructing a check dam across River Bhavani. Condemning the alleged incident, around 50 journalists under the banner of Federation of All Press Unions and Clubs staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Recounting the experience, Gomathi Sankar of Kumutham weekly, alleged comments by Kerala police against the people of Tamil Nadu. While returning, he was followed for at least six km. until he reached Chavadi Pudur on the Tamil Nadu border.

“On March 29, I went on a two-wheeler to the dam site. I was stopped by two policemen in plain clothes two km ahead of Thekkuvattai, the dam site. They snatched my mobile phone, camera, and key of the motorcycle as soon as I said I was a reporter of Tamil weekly. They abused me. While one policeman returned the key, camera, and mobile phone, the other policeman pushed me ,” said Mr. Sankar, who writes under the pen name Sakthi.

Some of the local residents allegedly threatened Mr. Sankar that he would be in trouble if if people in the village were alerted.

. On the way back, the policemen again intercepted Mr. Sankar and said the Tamil Nadu Government could not do anything to block the check dam construction.