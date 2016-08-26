The Hindu Business Line – Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds investor forum will be held at Chamber Towers here on August 27.

It presents an opportunity for micro, small and medium-scale businesses to enhance their financial understanding.

The forum has been designed to offer solutions for financial problems and to provide complete guidance. The event will start at 8.30 a.m. and conclude at 5.30 p.m. Talks will be delivered on MSME funding, opportunities, challenges, understanding and overcoming barriers to technology adoption, and India in today’s global investment landscape.

The speakers are from Deloitte, Canara bank, Krishna Sweets, and Silverstone shares and securities.