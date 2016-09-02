Coimbatore District Sports and Games Welfare Association is organising its 17{+t}{+h}annual inter-school band competition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 4 at Police Recruit School Grounds on Avanashi Road.

Slow march

Each school band team will be tested on slow march, quick march, turning, performing display, tunes, patriotic songs, VIP salute, general check up (costume, instruments and smartness). Each school will be given ten minutes slot.

Winners will be given prize money, merit certificates, rolling trophies besides outstanding performance by students will be rewarded with medals.

Around 1,200 students from 25 schools are expected to take part.

Mayor P. Rajkumar will be the chief guest and Magimaidas, who served in the police band for 39 years and who bagged the Chief Minister’s medal will be the judge, press release said.

For details, contact 94430-59837.