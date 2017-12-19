INL, TPDK attempt to picket central prison

Members of the Indian National League and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam attempting to picket the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Members of the Indian National League (INL) and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) attempted to picket the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday demanding release of Syed Jabir Ahmed, a convict in the murder of Madurai Central Prison assistant jailor S. Jayaprakash.

The police detained and removed 109 persons, including 32 women.

Earlier, INL and TPDK cadre took out a march from the VOC Ground to the prison in the morning.

The protesters raised slogans against the prison department accusing that Ahmed was not released despite an order issued by the High Court to the effect.

The police, who had denied permission for the protest, stopped them before reaching prison.

They were detained and removed from the spot.

Ahmed is one of the four persons sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for the murder of Jayaprakash in Madurai on August 29, 1997. I. Abu Dahir, S. Ashique and ‘Tada’ Aslam are the three others convicted for the murder.

A fast track court in Madurai had sentenced them in May, 2003.