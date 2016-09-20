By ensuring quality of power, industries can bring down costs related to maintenance, replacement of components, production chain interruption, and production losses, said S. Dinakaran, president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association, here recently.

He said at the annual general meeting of the association that industries experience the impact of changing nature of energy demands, depending on controls and equipment. Substantial energy wastage could be brought down in in-plant distribution and transmission.

Benefits

Electricity consumers need to look inwards to improve and conserve energy. A critical relook at machines and improving efficiency will extend huge benefits.

Industries should focus on minimising energy loss and maximising productivity and output in production and energy consumption plans.

Energy experts who spoke at the meeting explained about the new focus on cross subsidy charges, capacity additions in the power sector, the large number of clients from Tamil Nadu on energy exchange, and the benefits of Uday Scheme to power distribution companies.

They also spoke about the Government vision of taking up the share of renewable energy to 40 per cent by 2030, India’s nuclear energy programme, etc.